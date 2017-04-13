Titleist re-releases Concept C16 irons

Titleist is giving golfers another chance to get cutting-edge technologies before they're available to the masses with a second limited-run of Concept C16 irons, created by an R&D team given free rein to work out designs without constraints in manufacturing, time or cost. You might recall the company unveiled C16 drivers and C16 irons last Spring. This time around, it's irons only.

"The demand has been significantly greater than we ever thought it would be because of the performance," said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “It’s just a 'wow' product. It’s our opportunity to show off."

A closer look at Titleist's Concept C16 iron. Courtesy of Titleist

Billed as the company's longest, most forgiving, and highest-launching players' iron, the hollow-body stick showcases a lightweight, cast 17-4 stainless steel body which makes room for tungsten weights deep and toward the heel and toe to increase launch and forgiveness. Meanwhile, a forged steel cup face in the long irons (4-7) and high-strength steel face insert in the shorter ones (8-W) boost ball speed and distance. In company testing, the compact C16 4-iron picks up close to 2 mph—or 8 yards more carry—over the 716 AP1's. Missing from the re-released model is the SureFit grip, which positioned a weight under the hands to promote a fade or draw but made re-gripping more difficult.

One thousand sets will be released in the U.S., and a limited number will be available in select global markets. (There will be left-handed sets, too.) Standard shafts include Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Limited Edition AMC shafts or Nippon N.S. Pro 880 AMC steel shafts, while several custom ones are available at no upcharge.

Players can test and be fitted for the irons starting April 13th at the Titleist Performance Institute in Oceanside, Calif., the company's test facility in Acushnet, Mass., certified fitting centers, and fitting days (including Titleist Thursdays) across the country. The nearest fitter or event can be found at titleist.com. $2,700, steel; $3,000, graphite.