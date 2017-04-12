Equipment

ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 Rescue hybrid review

TaylorMade M2 Rescue hybrid.
Brian Henn

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with TaylorMade Reax graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A longer, more flexible "Speed Pocket" promotes added speed and forgiveness on shots struck low on the face.

LOOK
Just the right size and shape; black and white combo comes off classy and helps the head appear compact; contrasting colors on the crown frame the ball at address.
FEEL
Plenty of zip when you catch it, and no sting to the hands; nice, solid weighting—the head moves through the hitting zone with ease; impact can be crushing and hot.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Tracks toward the target when you hit it solidly; reasonably good at correcting directional misses; maintains carry on minor mis-hits.

Playability

Adept at launching the ball high from good lies or off the tee; makes short work of thick grass and trouble lies; adequate workability and trajectory control.

"The M2 is one of the strongest, most accurate, powerful hybrids I've ever hit."

- Dave Lucarelli, Index 16.0, Age 46

Distance

More than enough carry to reach the target on solid strikes; similar to what testers get from their gamers..

Cons

Not as forgiving as others in the test; some guys want more feel and feedback; doesn't offer the same level of versatility as the most playable hybrids.

Bottom Line

One of the top vote-getters in the game-improvement category, the M2 delivers plenty of distance and lift from a variety of lies.

