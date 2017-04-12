ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 Rescue hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $200

WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with TaylorMade Reax graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A longer, more flexible "Speed Pocket" promotes added speed and forgiveness on shots struck low on the face.

Buy Now for $199.99

LOOK Just the right size and shape; black and white combo comes off classy and helps the head appear compact; contrasting colors on the crown frame the ball at address. FEEL Plenty of zip when you catch it, and no sting to the hands; nice, solid weighting—the head moves through the hitting zone with ease; impact can be crushing and hot. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Tracks toward the target when you hit it solidly; reasonably good at correcting directional misses; maintains carry on minor mis-hits.

Playability

Adept at launching the ball high from good lies or off the tee; makes short work of thick grass and trouble lies; adequate workability and trajectory control.

"The M2 is one of the strongest, most accurate, powerful hybrids I've ever hit."

Distance

More than enough carry to reach the target on solid strikes; similar to what testers get from their gamers..

Cons

Not as forgiving as others in the test; some guys want more feel and feedback; doesn't offer the same level of versatility as the most playable hybrids.

Bottom Line

One of the top vote-getters in the game-improvement category, the M2 delivers plenty of distance and lift from a variety of lies.