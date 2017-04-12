ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 Rescue hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°) with TaylorMade Reax graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A longer, more flexible "Speed Pocket" promotes added speed and forgiveness on shots struck low on the face.
Playability
Adept at launching the ball high from good lies or off the tee; makes short work of thick grass and trouble lies; adequate workability and trajectory control.
"The M2 is one of the strongest, most accurate, powerful hybrids I've ever hit."
Distance
More than enough carry to reach the target on solid strikes; similar to what testers get from their gamers..
Cons
Not as forgiving as others in the test; some guys want more feel and feedback; doesn't offer the same level of versatility as the most playable hybrids.
Bottom Line
One of the top vote-getters in the game-improvement category, the M2 delivers plenty of distance and lift from a variety of lies.