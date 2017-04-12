ClubTest 2017: Ping G hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $180
WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5 (26°) with Alta 70 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A thin crown helps shift the CG low and deep to reduce spin and boost forgiveness.
PLAYABILITY
Super easy to hit—kicks butt from all kinds of lies and carves through the rough; creating shots isn't a problem if you've got the talent.
"These belong in the pantheon of hybrids: plenty long, forgiving and easy to hit."
DISTANCE
One of the best; a number of guys pick up a half club more than normal on solid hits; testers get consistent carry into the green.
CONS
Not quite as forgiving as the top models; trajectory tends to be a little lower than some testers prefer; not everyone loves the "turbulators" on the crown.
BOTTOM LINE
The Ping G is one of the highest-rated hybrids. It provides balanced feel, length and playability for a range of players.