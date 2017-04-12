ClubTest 2017: Ping G hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $180

WE TESTED: 3 (19°), 4 (22°), 5 (26°) with Alta 70 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A thin crown helps shift the CG low and deep to reduce spin and boost forgiveness.

LOOK Classy, conservative matte black color; aerodynamic ridges on the crown frame the ball and look cool, too. FEEL One of its real strengths—delivers a crisp, crushing, fast feel through the ball that you want to come back to; lots of communication to the hands, but never harsh. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Maintains distance well enough for acceptable results; directional misses aren't overly punishing.

PLAYABILITY

Super easy to hit—kicks butt from all kinds of lies and carves through the rough; creating shots isn't a problem if you've got the talent.

"These belong in the pantheon of hybrids: plenty long, forgiving and easy to hit."

DISTANCE

One of the best; a number of guys pick up a half club more than normal on solid hits; testers get consistent carry into the green.

CONS

Not quite as forgiving as the top models; trajectory tends to be a little lower than some testers prefer; not everyone loves the "turbulators" on the crown.

BOTTOM LINE

The Ping G is one of the highest-rated hybrids. It provides balanced feel, length and playability for a range of players.