ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 2 (16°, adjusts 14° to 18°), 3, (19°, adjusts 17° to 21°), 4 (22°, adjusts 20° to 24°), 5 (25°, adjusts 23° to 27°) with Fujikura Pro Hybrid shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The Shockwave sole increases face flex for faster ball speeds.

Buy Now for $249.99

LOOK One of the best; striking blue paint job is a welcome addition; contrasting black face is perfect for alignment; classy shape sits squarely behind the ball. FEEL Strong and powerful through impact, with big-time stability; balls explode off the face; great balance makes it easy to square up. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS As good as it gets—guys don't know how much more forgiving a hybrid can be; deadly straight on good hits; on slight misses, it holds direction and distance amazingly well.

Playability

The highest-rated model; draws and fades come off with ease, but it likes to go straight; plays well from all areas of the course, including brutal lies; the 16° smokes it off the tee better than a fairway wood.

"It's consistent, versatile and long from all kinds of lies. What more can I ask for?"

Distance

A real standout—five to 10 yards longer and with less effort than several testers' current clubs; incredibly efficient delivery of power through impact, and very consistent, too.

Cons

Can feel heavy through the swing; sounds more metallic than some prefer; markings on the crown look too busy for a couple of panelists.

360°

Bottom Line

One of the best hybrids in the test, the JPX 900 offers everything you look for in a long-iron replacement: length, forgiveness and precision, all in an attractive package. Forget the long irons and put a couple of these in your bag.