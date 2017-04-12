FIRST LOOK: Tour Edge Exotics CBX irons

Can a forged player's iron provide a solid dose of forgiveness without sacrificing feel or control? Tour Edge believes the Exotics CBX fits the bill with minimal offset and a precision-milled cavity that lowers the center of gravity for stability on misses.

"The CNC milling allows us to control the depth precisely ensuring we take as much material out and place it in the flange area for more forgiveness and higher launch," explains David Glod, Tour Edge's founder and president.

A multi-material vibration-dampening insert in the cavity enhances feel, while the dual-level flange positions plenty of mass low on the face to reduce the sting of thin shots. Besides that, the carbon steel irons feature CNC-milled faces and grooves to control spin, along with a host of shaft options (at no extra charge) including the True Temper XP 95, True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT, KBS Tour, and Mitsubishi Recoil graphite. Set of eight: $1,000, steel; $1,200, graphite.