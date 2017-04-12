Cobra Puma's new Heritage Collection includes King F7 driver with wood grain finish

If you're a fan of "throwback," style, or just like Bryson DeChambeau, you might want to take a peek at Cobra Puma Golf's new Heritage Collection. Comprised of a number of products including a Cobra King F7 ($349) driver with wood grain finish, Puma Ignite spikeless sport shoes ($120), a Puma Tour driver cap ($40), Puma tailored golf chino pants ($80), a Puma essential pounce polo ($55), and a Puma stretch belt ($30), the entire collection is inspired both by Bryson DeChambeau's personal style as well as the styles favored in golf's "classic," era.

The new Heritage Collection Puma Tour driver cap and Puma Ignite spikeless sport shoes. Courtesy of Cobra

The most notable product in the collection, The King F7 limited edition throwback driver (available 4/14/17), features all the same technologies as the standard King F7 including an adjustable weight system with three CG settings and Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos system that allows for distance and accuracy tracking through the use of a sensor in the grip and a free smartphone app. The unique wood grain finish, which we can guarantee you haven't seen the likes of in a modern driver before, will wow just about anyone you meet on the tee box.

All pieces from the new Heritage Collection will be available at: www.cobragolf.com/pumagolf/collections/heritage.