ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 hybrid review

WE TESTED: 3-4 (20.5°, adjusts 19° to 22°) with Fujikura Pro 75H graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A progressive rail design improves turf interaction.

LOOK One of the testers' favorites; compact black head will please traditionalists; Cobra logo and crown markings make alignment a snap; clean, simple and cool. FEEL Balanced during the swing, with rock-solid stability at impact; weighty and powerful through the turf; the hot face leaves you smiling when it compresses the ball. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Consistent, trustworthy stick; gets the ball going fairly straight on anything but the worst misses—holds the target even on some toe hits.

Playability

The railed sole helps you get up and out of bad places; shoots into the air from the fairway and tee—high ball flight is easily altered; takes care of thick or deep lies.

Distance

With nice zip off the face and plenty of carry, there's enough length to make testers happy; similar to what guys are used to without producing crazy yardages.

Cons

Low spin rates can make holding greens a challenge; a little firm at impact for some testers; despite the presence of sole rails, a group of guys don't see significant improvement over the King F6.

Bottom Line

Mid- to higher-handicappers can count on this club to deliver the goods. The King F7 is a solid all-around performer that provides ample distance, help on misses and versatility—all in a great-looking package.