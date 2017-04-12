ClubTest 2017: Cobra King F7 hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $200
WE TESTED: 3-4 (20.5°, adjusts 19° to 22°) with Fujikura Pro 75H graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A progressive rail design improves turf interaction.
Playability
The railed sole helps you get up and out of bad places; shoots into the air from the fairway and tee—high ball flight is easily altered; takes care of thick or deep lies.
Distance
With nice zip off the face and plenty of carry, there's enough length to make testers happy; similar to what guys are used to without producing crazy yardages.
Cons
Low spin rates can make holding greens a challenge; a little firm at impact for some testers; despite the presence of sole rails, a group of guys don't see significant improvement over the King F6.
Bottom Line
Mid- to higher-handicappers can count on this club to deliver the goods. The King F7 is a solid all-around performer that provides ample distance, help on misses and versatility—all in a great-looking package.