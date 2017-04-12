ClubTest 2017: Callaway Steelhead XR hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $220
WE TESTED: 3 (19°) with Matrix OZIK Program F15 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The large head has a deep CG to help shots launch higher.
Playability
Doesn't need a pretty lie to do its job; consistently launches the ball high from just about anywhere; shots go straight more than in any other direction, which isn't a bad thing.
Distance
Dependable length without giving the impression that distance is its main objective; just what testers expect from their hybrid.
Cons
Players who shape shots or control trajectory can find better options; not as long as some testers would prefer; doesn't strike a silhouette that testers particularly like, with graphics that some say are somewhat distracting.
Bottom Line
With standout accuracy and forgiveness, the Steelhead XR is a fine option for a wide range of golfers. And the club's pleasing feel at impact is a nice plus.