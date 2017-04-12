ClubTest 2017: Callaway Steelhead XR hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $220

WE TESTED: 3 (19°) with Matrix OZIK Program F15 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The large head has a deep CG to help shots launch higher.

LOOK Understated black finish; the large clubhead is easy to align—bulbous toe and long face provide some confidence at address. FEEL Effortless sensation of power through the ball; nearly impossible to get this club to sting your hands; center and even toe hits jump off the face with good speed; gives you enough feedback to know if the strike was solid or not. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS One of the higher-rated models in the category; remarkably forgiving on all areas of the face; you can strike it high, low or on the heel or toe and still get solid results; makes it difficult to miss left or right of the target.

Playability

Doesn't need a pretty lie to do its job; consistently launches the ball high from just about anywhere; shots go straight more than in any other direction, which isn't a bad thing.

Distance

Dependable length without giving the impression that distance is its main objective; just what testers expect from their hybrid.

Cons

Players who shape shots or control trajectory can find better options; not as long as some testers would prefer; doesn't strike a silhouette that testers particularly like, with graphics that some say are somewhat distracting.

Bottom Line

With standout accuracy and forgiveness, the Steelhead XR is a fine option for a wide range of golfers. And the club's pleasing feel at impact is a nice plus.