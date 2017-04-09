Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia's TaylorMade gear at Augusta

Sergio Garcia hits a shot with his TaylorMade M2 driver during the final round of the Masters.

Sergio Garcia birdied the first playoff hole at Augusta National on Sunday to edge Justin Rose and capture his first major championship. For the week Garcia played a full bag of TaylorMade clubs including '17 model M1 fairway woods and M2 driver, as well as the new TP5 golf ball. Sergio also used a Spider Tour Red putter, which has gained a ton of popularity on Tour in recent years with players like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and others playing a version of the model.

Here's a full list of gear Garcia used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft

Buy Now for $399.99

360°

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (17°, 19°) with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shafts

Buy Now for $249.99

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (3-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130X shafts

Buy Now for $1,599.99

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (54°, 58°) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130X shafts

Buy Now for $149.99

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Buy Now for $299.99

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Buy Now for $44.99