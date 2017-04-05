FIRST LOOK: Cleveland extends affordable Huntington Beach putter line

Cleveland Golf believes you can get a quality putter without paying big dollars. The company is expanding its value-priced Huntington Beach Collection with three new models—two midsize mallets and a blade—to appeal to a wider range of players.

The 304 stainless steel heads have milled faces with diamond-shaped patterns that are four times deeper than previous versions to soften feel and increase grip between the ball and face for improved roll.

The new Cleveland HB 3 putter.

The new HB 3 is a slant-neck blade with a higher toe, the HB 6C is a mid-mallet with center-shaft design, and the HB 10 is a mid-mallet with plumber's neck for golfers who prefer more offset.

All six models in the series (now with three blades and three midsize mallets) can be bent +/-4° for lie and include a midsize grip or oversized WinnPro X grip ($10 upcharge). The three new styles will be in stores April 14; $100.