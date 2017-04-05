Equipment

FIRST LOOK: Cleveland extends affordable Huntington Beach putter line

Alana Johnson
an hour ago
The new Cleveland HB 6C (left) and HB 10 putters.
Courtesy of Cleveland

Cleveland Golf believes you can get a quality putter without paying big dollars. The company is expanding its value-priced Huntington Beach Collection with three new models—two midsize mallets and a blade—to appeal to a wider range of players.

The 304 stainless steel heads have milled faces with diamond-shaped patterns that are four times deeper than previous versions to soften feel and increase grip between the ball and face for improved roll.

The new Cleveland HB 3 putter.

The new HB 3 is a slant-neck blade with a higher toe, the HB 6C is a mid-mallet with center-shaft design, and the HB 10 is a mid-mallet with plumber's neck for golfers who prefer more offset.

All six models in the series (now with three blades and three midsize mallets) can be bent +/-4° for lie and include a midsize grip or oversized WinnPro X grip ($10 upcharge). The three new styles will be in stores April 14; $100.

