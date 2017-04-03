Winner's Bag: Russell Henley's Titleist gear at the Houston Open

Russell Henley punched his ticket to Augusta by posting a 20-under-par total at the Shell Houston Open and notching his third career PGA Tour win. Henley battled Sung-hoon Kang and Rickie Fowler down the stretch to card a final-round 65, giving him a three-stoke margin over Kang and a four-stroke margin over Fowler, who finished tied third with Luke List. Here's a full rundown of the Titleist gear Henley used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White 83X shaft

Buy It Now for $499.99

360°

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917F2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX shaft

Buy It Now for $319.99

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3) with Mitsubishi​ Kuro Kage S TiNi 100 TX shaft, Titleist 716 AP2 (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Buy 716 AP2 Now for $1,199.99

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 50°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (54°, 58°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Buy It Now for $149.99

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Buy Now for $47.99