FIRST LOOK: Limited edition Ping Camo Design putters

Ping's PLD (Putting Lab Design) putters are aimed at advancing technology and engineering concepts and the two new limited edition models (available for pre-order today) fit the bill perfectly. The Ketsch Realtree Xtra ($325) features a Realtree Xtra camo pattern and a milled aluminum body with steel sole weights for a low CG and improved roll. In addition a patented TR face design provides improved distance control across the entire hitting area while contrasting sightlines enhance alignment.

Buy Now for $324.99

The face of the Ping Camo Ketsch Realtree Xtra putter. Courtesy of Ping

"The first thing that grabs you is the incredible detail of the camo design that makes these putters distinctive in the marketplace," said John A. Solhei'm, Ping Chairman & CEO. "We chose the award-winning Ketsch for this project because of its popularity with golfers and its unique geometry. Using a proprietary Permodize® anodized sealing process, we apply the multi-colored camo graphic to the milled 6061 aluminum head. The graphic permeates the material with vibrant and rich detail while creating an extremely hard, durable shell. The results are two putters that look amazing, perform great, and showcase our commitment to manufacturing innovations."

The Ping Camo Ketsch Muddy Girl putter. Courtesy of Ping

The Camo Ketsch Muddy Girl ($325) is built with similar technologies as the Realtree Xtra but features a Moon Shine Muddy Girl Camo pattern and pink highlighted grip. Both models come with matching camo design putter covers and will be available in limited quantities.

Buy Now for $324.99