NEW: Odyssey O-Works White/Black/White putters

Earlier this year Odyssey introduced the new line of O-Works putters, which most notably featured "microhinge" technology. The design, which offers an alternative to the highly popular White Hot insert, features a two-piece design with a stainless steel outer hinge plate and a soft thermoplastic elastomer inner layer – the hinges flex at impact to produce a smoother, more consistent roll while the elastomer layer creates a soft but responsive feel.

The original O-Works putters, which were introduced in Odyssey’s Tour-proven shapes including #1, #1 Tank, #1 Wide, #2, #2-Ball, #7, #7 Tank, #9, R-Line, and V-Line Fang, all featured a Versa black/white/black color contrast, but none were available in the white/black/white option. To remedy the situation, Odyssey is now offering the #1 Wide, #7, and #9 in white/black/white for players who prefer it. Each of the new O-Works models ($229.99/each) will be available at retail on 4/28/17 with a choice of SuperStroke Slim 2.0 with CounterCore, SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour with CounterCore, or SuperStroke Tank grips.