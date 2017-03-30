FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade's Masters-themed gear

With Masters week set to kick off next Monday, TaylorMade is offering themed limited edition gear—from bags to hats—to get you pumped for the PGA Tour's first Major of the year. Decorated in green with azalea-shaped stitching, the Staff bag ($600) is identical to the ones that Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm will be toting around Augusta. The bag comes with a six-way velour club divider, as well as 12 pockets with golden zipper tabs, and vivid pink azalea-patterned lining to keep all of your valuables organized and secure.

The green-accented Season Opener Collection also includes a stand bag ($240) with pink azalea pocket liners and a FlexTech release system that keeps clubs from crowding when the legs are extended; a premium leather driver headcover ($90); a generously padded putter cover with azalea stitching ($70); and a hat with Velcro adjustable strap ($35). The entire collection is available now.