FIRST LOOK: PXG's new X family of drivers, fairway woods and hybrids

PXG's mandate is to create the best performing clubs possible, regardless of the time or cost required to do so. And, with that, we bring you the company's new X Collection woods for players who'd benefit from significantly lower spin rates. Of course, extra length and a pleasing feel is part of the package, too. The X series (available now) will complement the current models—0811 drivers, 0341 fairway woods and 0317 hybrids—rather than replace them.

The 0811X driver ($850) generates 600 to 800 rpm lower spin and slightly higher launch than the 0811. Company officials say this combination could lead to 10 to 15 extra yards. Plus, the 0811LX is weighs eight grams less (199 gram head weight). The new heads boasts a thin, light carbon fiber crown, honeycomb TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) insert, variable face, and enhanced weighting system.

From left to right: The original PXG 0811 driver, the new PXG 0811X, and the new PXG 0811LX. Courtesy of PXG

The carbon fiber crown in the 0811X is 14 grams lighter than the titanium one found in the original 0811, allowing for an extremely low CG location for higher launch and more forgiveness. The TPE insert reduces vibration at impact, creating better sound and feel. It's located in the rear portion of the sole and is the same material used in PXG irons.

The lightweight variable face design further contributes to the club's low CG location and MOI. In addition, 10 weight ports in the sole can be fitted with high-density tungsten and low-density titanium plugs. Simply use the weights to create fade or draw-bias settings (up to 10 yards), as well as a more forward or rearward CG location, for up to 300 rpm lower spin or higher launch, respectively. Both models are available in 9°, 10.5°, and 12° lofts and can be tweaked +/- 1.5° with the adjustable hosel.

The new PXG 0341X fairway wood. Courtesy of PXG

The 0341X fairway woods ($650 each) feature many of the same technologies as the 0811X driver including the carbon fiber crown, TPE insert, thin face and movable sole weights. Compared to 0341 woods, the new X model 3-wood produces 300 to 400 rpm less spin, up to 2-mph faster ball speed, and higher launch. And, the head is shallow front-to-back, which contributes to a low-forward CG for lower flight with less spin. According to company officials, this combination delivers as much as 11 extra yards. Nine weight ports in the sole allow for neutral, draw, or fade options (up to seven yards in either direction. Come in 2 (13°), 3 (15°), 5 (18°) and 7 (21°) lofts.

The new PXG 0317X hybrid. Courtesy of PXG

Complementary 0317X hybrids ($550 each) spin less by 200 to 300 rpm than the 0317, and produce faster ball speed and higher launch, which translates to seven yards more distance. Like its brethren, the hybrids are constructed with a light carbon fiber crown, TPE insert, have a shallow shape front-to-back with mass pushed towards the face, and seven movable weights in the sole. The head can be neutrally weighted, or set in draw- or fade bias positions. Lofts: 17°, 19°, 22°, 25° and 28°.