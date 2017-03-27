ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 iron-wood review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $80
WE TESTED: 3 (20°), 4 (23°), 5 (26°) with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The hollow head has a heavy sole to help get balls out of difficult lies.
Playability
Surprisingly workable in both directions—adequate versatility from tough spots, fairway lies, and even off the tee; can extricate the ball from all but the absolute worst situations.
Distance
Predictable and right around average—the Hot Launch 2 Iron-Wood is right on point with what testers expect to get on solid strikes.
Cons
This one doesn't produce the same yardages as many competitive models; some players want more help when it comes to off-center hits; overall feedback can be too muted.
Bottom Line
Sold separately or as a complete set of irons, the Hot Launch 2 Iron-Wood is a useful option for getting yourself out of trouble spots, and at a fraction of the cost for other hybrids in this category.