Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 iron-wood review

Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 iron-wood.
Courtesy of Tour Edge

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $80

WE TESTED: 3 (20°), 4 (23°), 5 (26°) with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The hollow head has a heavy sole to help get balls out of difficult lies.

LOOK
Bulbous clubhead creates ample confidence; thick blue stripe on the crown ensures you’re aimed where you want; significant offset makes the face quite visible at address, even from thick lies.
FEEL
There's a smooth sensation through impact with no shock to the hands and arms; muted, with enough feedback to know a solid strike from a miss; stable through the swing, with the weighting needed to thump the ball with authority.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Shots stay on line well enough—it prevents a ton of sidespin; solid results when you make a good pass at it; minor misses still offer plenty of distance while holding the intended direction.

Playability

Surprisingly workable in both directions—adequate versatility from tough spots, fairway lies, and even off the tee; can extricate the ball from all but the absolute worst situations.

Distance

Predictable and right around average—the Hot Launch 2 Iron-Wood is right on point with what testers expect to get on solid strikes.

Cons

This one doesn't produce the same yardages as many competitive models; some players want more help when it comes to off-center hits; overall feedback can be too muted.

Bottom Line

Sold separately or as a complete set of irons, the Hot Launch 2 Iron-Wood is a useful option for getting yourself out of trouble spots, and at a fraction of the cost for other hybrids in this category.

