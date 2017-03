Rickie Fowler will rock 'flagstick camo' at the Masters

Rickie Fowler's style for the 2017 Masters includes the limited edition 'Flagstick Camo' collection.

Puma announced Rickie Fowler's planned attire for the 2017 Masters, with an emphasis on a Thursday look inspired by the brand's 'Flagstick Camo' pattern. Ranging in price from $28 to $140, the collection includes pants, a polo, shorts and camo-printed golf shoes.

Here's how to dress like Rickie at the Masters, from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday

GoTime Cap, $28

Flagstick Camo Polo, $75

Flagstick Camo Pant, $90

Flagstick Camo Short, $75

IGNITE Spikeless Sport DISC, $140

Friday

Pounce Pique Polo, $60

Core 1/4 Zip Popover, $65

6 Pocket Pant, $80

GoTime Cap, $28

All In One Belt, $45

TI IGNITE DISC, $180

Saturday

Washed Stripe Polo, $75

Uncamo 1/4 Zip Popover, $85

Tailored Tech Pant, $80

Tour Fade Cap, $28

Web Belt, $20

TI IGNITE DISC, $180

Sunday

Tailored Color Block Polo, $75

PWR Warm 1/4 Zip, $75

6 Pocket Pant, $80

GoTime Cap, $28

Tour Fade Cap, $28

All in One Belt, $45

TI IGNITE Hi-Tops, $220

