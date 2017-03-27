Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Callaway Big Bertha OS hybrid review

Callaway Big Bertha OS hybrid.
Courtesy of Callaway

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids

PRICE: $250

WE TESTED: 3 (19°, adjusts 18° to 21°) with UST Mamiya Recoil ES 460 graphite shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face cup design provides more ball speed across the face than the previous model.

LOOK
Appealing black matte finish reduces glare at address while graphics help with alignment; angular head sits comfortably behind the ball.
FEEL
Sturdy, powerful and stable through the turf; firm off the face with acceptable feedback to the hands; weighting is fine, and fosters good tempo through the swing.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Spot-on when you catch it right; covers up distance loss on toe hits and still gets the ball to the target.

Playability

Excellent performer off the tee and solid from the rough and trouble lies; repeatable high ball flight; easy to alter trajectory and dial in draws from the fairway.

Distance

Similar to what testers are used to; long enough on solid hits to get the job done; functional on misses, too.

Cons

Doesn't provide the length that some testers expect; not as satisfying at impact as many others; this hybrid isn't a standout in any category.

Bottom Line

The new Big Bertha provides balanced, dependable performance across the board. It's a useful implement that'll get the job done without bringing attention to itself.

