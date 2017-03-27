ClubTest 2017: Callaway Big Bertha OS hybrid review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Hybrids
PRICE: $250
WE TESTED: 3 (19°, adjusts 18° to 21°) with UST Mamiya Recoil ES 460 graphite shaft.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The face cup design provides more ball speed across the face than the previous model.
Playability
Excellent performer off the tee and solid from the rough and trouble lies; repeatable high ball flight; easy to alter trajectory and dial in draws from the fairway.
Distance
Similar to what testers are used to; long enough on solid hits to get the job done; functional on misses, too.
Cons
Doesn't provide the length that some testers expect; not as satisfying at impact as many others; this hybrid isn't a standout in any category.
Bottom Line
The new Big Bertha provides balanced, dependable performance across the board. It's a useful implement that'll get the job done without bringing attention to itself.