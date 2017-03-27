Monday March 27th, 2017
Courtesy Under Armour, Nike and Adidas.
Now's the time to stock up on polos, shorts and shoes for the coming golf season. Don't miss these limited time deals and sales on golf apparel and shoes from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Ashworth.
Adidas Golf
The sale: Save an extra 25% off sale items. Through 4/7.
Climacool Flexfit Hat, $24.99 Buy It Now
Nike
The sale: Take an extra 25% off clearance using code 25MORE. Ends on 3/27.
Nike Air Zoom 90 IT shoe, $139.97 Buy It Now
Under Armour
The sale: 25% off select gear
UA Performance men's polo, $41.24 Buy It Now
Ashworth Golf
The sale: Additional 25% off site-wide and free shipping. Until 4/7.
Cotton Herringbone Pocket Polo, $59.99 Buy It Now
Puma
The deal: Now selling the "Flagstick Camo" collection that Rickie Fowler will wear to the Masters next week.