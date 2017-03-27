From left to right: Under Armour polo, Nike golf shoes and Adidas cap.

Now's the time to stock up on polos, shorts and shoes for the coming golf season. Don't miss these limited time deals and sales on golf apparel and shoes from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Ashworth.

Adidas Golf

The sale: Save an extra 25% off sale items. Through 4/7.

Climacool Flexfit Hat, $24.99 Buy It Now

Nike

The sale: Take an extra 25% off clearance using code 25MORE. Ends on 3/27.

Nike Air Zoom 90 IT shoe, $139.97 Buy It Now

Under Armour

The sale: 25% off select gear

UA Performance men's polo, $41.24 Buy It Now

Ashworth Golf

The sale: Additional 25% off site-wide and free shipping. Until 4/7.

Cotton Herringbone Pocket Polo, $59.99 Buy It Now

Puma

The deal: Now selling the "Flagstick Camo" collection that Rickie Fowler will wear to the Masters next week.