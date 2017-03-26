GEAR: Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Dell Match Play with TaylorMade

Dustin Johnson won his third consecutive start at the WGC-Dell Match Play with a 1-up victory over Spanish rookie Jon Rahm on Sunday.

Earlier in the day DJ was pushed to the 18th hole for the first time during the tournament by Hideto Tanihara, whom he managed to dispatch with an eight-footer for par to avoid a playoff. With his win, Johnson took home $1.66 million and also grabbed the lead in the FedEx Cup standings. Here’s a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 460 (2017 model, 10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model, 17°) with Project X HZRDUS Black 95 X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (2), with Project X HZDRDUS Black 105X shaft, TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 60°) with KBS Tour Black 130X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

