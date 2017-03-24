Titleist unveils limited edition AP1 irons with new 'Smoke' finish

The ever-popular Titleist 716 AP1 irons will soon be available in a limited edition dark PVD Smoke finish ($112.50/club steel, $125/club graphite). Limited to 500 sets, the Limited Edition Smoke finish was inspired by the dark finishes available on Vokey SM6 wedges, as a number of players have embraced the reduced glare and more compact appearance the non-chrome look provides.

Josh Talge, VP of Marketing, Titleist Golf Clubs, comments:

"We're introducing the Smoke finish as a test run because golfers have been asking us for it," Talge said. "We've seen a trend in players gravitating toward the darker finishes in our Vokey SM6 wedges and many of them have asked if we'll ever bring those types of finishes to our iron line. Smoke is our first experiment. Not only does it have a great look, but for many golfers it will also make the club appear smaller at address. It's really a great option for those players who want all the benefits of a game improvement iron but want to look down and see something more slim and compact."

Like the standard 716 AP1 irons, the Limited Edition Smoke version features an extreme 360-degree undercut cavity and a large, thin face, for enhanced ballspeed and distance. Other features include significant use of tungsten weights for improved MOI and forgiveness as well as a wide variety of fitting options.

Here you can see the difference between the finish on the regular AP1 (bottom) and the new Smoke finish (top). Courtesy of Titleist

The new Limited Edition Smoke irons will be available starting on 3/24/17 in the US only. The cost is the same as the standard finish version of the 716 AP1 irons.