GEAR: Limited run Bettinardi QB6 putter

Michael Chwasky
Thursday March 23rd, 2017
The limited edition Bettinardi QB6 putter.
Courtesy of Bettinardi

Well known for primo quality milled putters, Bettinardi is offering possibly their most luxurious model in recent years, the limited edition Queen B 6 ($650).

Featuring a leather grip, soft carbon steel body, and super-soft milled copper face insert, the QB6 is a wide-body blade that's face-balanced for enhanced stability and a straight-back, straight-through stroke.

A view of the face of the new Bettinardi QB6 putter.
Courtesy of Bettinardi

Only 200 of the black finished putter will be available at Bettinardi specialty dealers (starting 3/30/17), so if you're in the market for a serious showpiece that can also serve as your gamer, you'll have to act quickly.

A view of the back of the new Bettinardi QB6 putter.
Courtesy of Bettinardi

