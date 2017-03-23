GEAR: Limited run Bettinardi QB6 putter

Well known for primo quality milled putters, Bettinardi is offering possibly their most luxurious model in recent years, the limited edition Queen B 6 ($650).

Featuring a leather grip, soft carbon steel body, and super-soft milled copper face insert, the QB6 is a wide-body blade that's face-balanced for enhanced stability and a straight-back, straight-through stroke.

A view of the face of the new Bettinardi QB6 putter. Courtesy of Bettinardi

Only 200 of the black finished putter will be available at Bettinardi specialty dealers (starting 3/30/17), so if you're in the market for a serious showpiece that can also serve as your gamer, you'll have to act quickly.