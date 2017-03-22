Just in time for the 2017 Masters, Adidas Golf is launching a quirky limited edition shoe. The theme? The humble pimento cheese sandwich, served for $1.50 at Augusta National each April.

This white and green version of the Crossknit Boost features a sandwich-patterned sockliner and comes in a green bag meant to recall the green and white wrapper the sandwich is served in. The shoe goes on sale on April 3 for $180.

Buy It Now

Promotional photos show Dustin Johnson with the shoe in one hand and the iconic sandwich in the other. You can read more about the Adidas Crossknit Boost here, and learn how to make the famous pimento cheese sandwich here.