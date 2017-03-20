Costco sues Acushnet over Kirkland Signature golf ball

According to a report on golf-patents.com, Costco has filed a complaint against Acushnet and is looking for a judgment that the company is "not infringing any valid patent rights owned by Acushnet by its sale of its Kirkland Signature golf balls," and that "it has not engaged in false advertising regarding the golf balls."

The reason for the suit, according to the complaint, appears to be a threatening letter sent from Acushnet to Costco accusing the latter of infringing on 11 patents with the Kirkland Signature golf ball and false advertising based on the guarantee that all Kirkland Signature products, "meet or exceed the quality standards of leading national brands."

It looks like the really significant issue for Acushnet is the guarantee, which they say is telling consumers that the KS golf ball is the same or better than the Pro V1 model. In response, Costco says they have never compared the KS ball to the Pro V1 or any other Acushnet product. However, a very interesting point from the official complaint states that, "many individual golfers and golf ball testers and experts have used and/or tested the KS ball and concluded that it is at least comparable to balls sold by other leading national brands, including Acushnet." Sounds a little like a direct comparison, doesn’t it?

Regardless, this is a pretty strong stance from Costco and we can only wonder how the folks at Acushnet will respond. It's a situation that’s worth watching, particularly because according to several sources it appears that Costco very likely will continue selling the KS golf ball in the future. Stay tuned.