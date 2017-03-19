GEAR: Marc Leishman wins Bay Hill with Callaway

Australian Marc Leishman captured his second PGA Tour win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill by shooting a final-round 69, good enough for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Kisner and Morgan Hoffman.

Leishman's final round was highlighted by a 51-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole and a great up-and-down for par on the 18th. The 33-year-old made sure to credit his new Callaway GBB Epic driver for helping him this week: see below for a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°) with MRC Kuro Kage 70X shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic (15°, 21°) with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec 9.2 X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro (4-PW) with Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54)°, Titleist Vokey SM6 (58°) with Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120X shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #1 Wide

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

