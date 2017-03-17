Arnold Palmer commemorative shoes are now going for $10,000 on eBay

A look at the high-tops that Fowler will wear this week at Bay Hill.

A copy of the Cobra Puma shoes worn by Rickie Fowler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week in memory of the King are now going for more than $10,000 on eBay. The proceeds will benefit Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation.

Bidding on the unique shoes started at $200 on March 14 and has risen to $10,300 as of this morning. Each pair of high-tops is printed with colorful images from Palmer's life and career and his famous umbrella logo, and laser-engraved with Palmer's signature. The first pair is being worn by Fowler at the tournament this week. The second (the pair being auctioned off) also features Fowler's signature.