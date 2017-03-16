FIRST LOOK: Ping unveils G Le clubs designed for women

The newest member of Ping’s G family, the G Le (stands for Ladies edition), is the byproduct of thousands of hours of player testing and research into understanding the needs of women golfers. Boasting many of the same technologies found in existing G models, the colorful, lightweight sticks have shorter shafts to suit slower swingers looking for a boost in distance and forgiveness. Here’s what you need to know if one or all can fill a space in your bag.

Like the rest of the G driver family, this 460cc model has turbulators on the crown to reduce drag during the swing so you can generate faster speeds, along with ridges (modeled after a dragonfly’s wing) to save mass and increase MOI. The variable-thickness face is 13 percent thinner than in the Rhapsody driver it replaces, to boost ball speeds across the hitting area. An adjustable hosel allows you to add or subtract up to one degree of loft from the 11.5° head. Comes standard in 44.75 inches with the Ping ULT 230D shaft in Lite or Ultra Lite flexes. $350.

With a lower leading edge, it’s easier to get the ball airborne from tight lies while a lightweight crown (21 percent thinner than in the Rhapsody) contributes to a lower, deeper CG to help increase launch and forgiveness. The club’s lighter swingweight—C3; Rhapsody was C5—can inspire a jump in swing speed, and the thin, high-strength CarTech 455 face revs up ball speed. Available lofts: 3W (19°), 5W (22.5°) 7W (26°) and 9W (30°). $200.

The company’s “COR-Eye” technology activates the sole, topline and face to create four times the amount of face flex as the previous model for more height, ball speed and distance. The face is also 11 percent thinner, which allows mass to be moved to the perimeter of the clubhead for greater forgiveness. Company testing shows the G Le is approximately seven yards longer than Rhapsody with 19 percent tighter dispersion. Complimentary hybrids make long approaches easier, with a lighter swingweight and the same high-strength face material as in the G Le fairway wood. Golfers can purchase the 5-iron through SW with Ping’s ULT230I graphite shaft or add hybrids—4H (22°), 5H (26°) or 6H (30°)—to the mix. $900, set of eight includes two hybrids.

The milled “True Roll” variable-depth groove pattern produces similar ball speed—and roll out—on center contact and shots struck toward the heel and toe. Built to accommodate slight arcing strokes, the Caru blade and Arna mid-mallet with gold-nickel finish are constructed from 17-4 stainless steel, while the mint-colored Oslo mallet is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and has a stainless steel soleplate for added forgiveness. Offered in 33 inches; $180, Caru and Arna; $250, Oslo.

