Show your 'metal' with Boa-powered golf shoes

Boa's lacing system has become a popular addition to golf shoes from Adidas, Ecco, FootJoy and Under Armour.

A trend is afoot, as metal laces from Boa Technology are showing up on a growing number of golf shoes. Sure, the lacing system that utilizes a micro-adjusting dial to quickly tighten and loosen the steel wires for a secure, custom fit has been around for a while—FootJoy has been offering styles outfitted with the closure method since 2006. But a number of companies have recently inked partnerships with Boa to add the technology to their shoe designs, including Adidas, Ecco, Nike and Under Armour. For players, both men and women, interested in giving the technology a try, here are a few sporty duds.

Adidas Powerband Boa Boost, $180

A new shape with a rounder toe and roomy forefoot provide greater comfort and stability, while straps around the saddle work with the Boa system to keep the midfoot locked down.

Adidas adipower Boost Boa, $180

A responsive foam sockliner combines with extra cushioning in the heel and midfoot areas of the midsole to keep feet happy as you make your way around the links.

FootJoy Contour Fit, $140

The flexible outsole has grooves to allow feet to move more naturally, while a lightweight, responsive midsole provides lateral support and stability. The Boa’s heel mount draws the foot down and back for a more secure fit.

FootJoy FJAspire Boa, $190

A thin TPU outsole with six cleats help this lightweight model stand up to your strongest swings. The soft, mesh upper is designed to limit lateral movement during the swing as well.

Ecco Cage Pro Boa, $230

The durable TPU outsole lets your feet flex during the swing. Plus, the spacing of the traction nubs helps prevent grass from building up for better grip in soggy conditions.

Nike Lunar Command 2 Boa, $155

The Boa closure system combines with “cables”— high-strength threads positioned strategically on the upper— to keep the midfoot secure. Backed by a one-year waterproof warranty, the textile upper has a synthetic overlay to keep feet protected on stormy days.

Under Armour Spieth One Boa, $230

The low-profile outsole design with the company’s “Rotational Resistant Spikes” helps keep your feet from slipping and sliding at impact.

Under Armour Tempo Sport Boa, $170

This waterproof and breathable shoe delivers comfort with a molded, removable foam footbed and stability with a lightweight TPU outsole and nine cleats.

Puma TitanTour Ignite Disc, $160

Puma also recently introduced its Disc system (originally designed for the company’s running shoes) to its line of golf shoes. The durable, full-grain leather shoe has a responsive foam midsole (dubbed "Ignite Foam") that provides stable cushioning and can put a spring in your step.

Puma Blaze Disc, $100

A lightweight, molded foam insole provides the comfort, while traction lugs and low-profile cleats help you play your best.

