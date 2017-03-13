Adam Hadwin, the formerly 98th ranked player in the world, took a huge jump forward on Sunday with a one-stroke win at the Valspar Championship in Tampa. Hadwin edged out former amateur standout Patrick Cantlay, whose inspiring comeback from injury earned him a second-place finish and a Tour card for 2017, with a final round even-par 71. The Canadian's first PGA Tour win earns him a start at The Masters and moves him to 51st in the world, among other things. Here's a full list of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (10.5°) with MRC Diamana D+ 70X shaft

Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5°) with MRC Diamana D+ 72X shaft

Hybrids: Callaway X Hot Pro (18°) with Matrix Ozik shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21°), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW) with Project X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V Line

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X