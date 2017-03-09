5 ways golfers can celebrate St. Patrick's Day

These ideas will have you feeling lucky.

St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, but here are five ways to get in the spirit.

1. Invest in some green gear.

Rock a green hat, green shoes and a green polo.

Nike Classic 99 hat, $35 Buy It Now

FootJoy Freestyle BOA, $179 Buy It Now

Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron Polo, $88 Buy It Now

Courtesy Nike, FootJoy and Bonobos

2. Book a trip to Ireland.

The Emerald Isle offers unparalleled tracks and beautiful views. Here's our list of the 18 best courses in Ireland , from Royal County Down to Druid's Glen.

Getty Images

3. Bring a Guinness to the range.

What better way to celebrate both golf and Irish pride than a range session with an Irish brew in hand?

Getty Images

4. Wear a Rory McIlroy wig.

Getty Images

5. Read about Ireland's golf history.