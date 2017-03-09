5 ways golfers can celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Thursday March 9th, 2017
Getty Images
St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, but here are five ways to get in the spirit.
1. Invest in some green gear.
Rock a green hat, green shoes and a green polo.
Nike Classic 99 hat, $35 Buy It Now
FootJoy Freestyle BOA, $179 Buy It Now
Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron Polo, $88 Buy It Now
Courtesy Nike, FootJoy and Bonobos
2. Book a trip to Ireland.
The Emerald Isle offers unparalleled tracks and beautiful views. Here's our list of the 18 best courses in Ireland, from Royal County Down to Druid's Glen.
Getty Images
3. Bring a Guinness to the range.
What better way to celebrate both golf and Irish pride than a range session with an Irish brew in hand?
Getty Images
4. Wear a Rory McIlroy wig.
Channel the Northern Ireland native with one of his throwback hairstyles.
Getty Images
5. Read about Ireland's golf history.
If you can't hop on a plane to Dublin, check out James Finegan's Where Golf is Great: The Finest Courses of Scotland and Ireland for breathtaking photography and detailed guides to the best in Irish golf.
Courtesy Amazon