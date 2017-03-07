ClubTest 2017: 29 new iron models tested and rated!

Equipment

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

Is any shot more satisfying than a well-struck iron? It feels pure. True. Visceral. This month, our four-part ClubTest series spotlights the weapons that provide that sublime sensation. Our 40-man panel analyzed 29 iron models during two weeks at the World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. These golf-obsessed guys worked with Hot Stix Golf, who provided fitting expertise and recorded valuable data using TrackMan launch monitors. (We highly recommend you get custom-fit for your next set, whether you're scratch or trying to break 100. Playing fitted clubs shaves major strokes!)

This year's new gear has great features: fast, flexible faces to boost ball speed; updated CG locations to improve head stability; refined sole designs to help your contact; and shock-absorbing materials for better feel. To help you find your new sticks, we grouped irons by category: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving).

