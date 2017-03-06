ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel

WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Twenty grams of tungsten lowers the CG for added forgiveness.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

LOOK With a strong, classy appearance, this forged iron makes some testers nostalgic for their old Wilson blades; the medium topline and small cavity look great at address and give guys the boldness to pull off the shot they need to hit. FEEL Sweet, soft sensation across a large area of the face; panelists can really sense the ball shooting off at impact; outstanding stability from both good and bad lies. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS One of the category's top-rated clubs; repeatable and dependable—guys can shoot at the target with confidence; strikes away from the center of the face do little damage—even toe shots fly fairly straight.

Playability

The sole works from a variety of lies, and holds its own around the greens; easy to get in the air quickly, and hit knockdowns, too; can turn the ball over with the best of them.

Distance Control

Adept at both sawing off shots and giving you full distance; testers are pleased with overall length, which meets their expectations for the category; good on touch shots near the green.

Cons

The club's leading edge can be a little "diggy" through impact; the FG Tour V6's corrective qualities inhibit shotmaking for a handful of better players; scoring irons tend to fly higher than some testers want.

Bottom Line

The Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 delivers a good deal of accuracy and forgiveness for a better-player iron. Plus, its feel and attractive looks harken back to classic Wilson forgings.