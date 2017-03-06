ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,000, steel
WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Twenty grams of tungsten lowers the CG for added forgiveness.
Playability
The sole works from a variety of lies, and holds its own around the greens; easy to get in the air quickly, and hit knockdowns, too; can turn the ball over with the best of them.
Distance Control
Adept at both sawing off shots and giving you full distance; testers are pleased with overall length, which meets their expectations for the category; good on touch shots near the green.
Cons
The club's leading edge can be a little "diggy" through impact; the FG Tour V6's corrective qualities inhibit shotmaking for a handful of better players; scoring irons tend to fly higher than some testers want.
Bottom Line
The Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 delivers a good deal of accuracy and forgiveness for a better-player iron. Plus, its feel and attractive looks harken back to classic Wilson forgings.