ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 irons review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour 80 steel and 4-GW with Matrix Speed Rulz A-type graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Urethane-filled "power holes" keep three-quarters of the face free from the body for greater flex at impact.
Playability
Predominantly straight, though a few testers get slight draws and fades out of the perimeter-weighted head; mid-high flight can easily be kept down to fight the wind; versatile sole works well on thin and thick lies, and wedges offer touch around the greens.
Distance Control
One of its better features; comparable carry to what most testers are used to, and sometimes a bit longer; similar yardages on solid and slight off-center hits; consistent carry gives guys peace of mind when gunning at well-guarded pins.
Cons
Longer irons aren't as easy to get airborne as others, leaving a few guys reaching for hybrids; some higher-handicappers may need more help; chrome clubhead reflects light on sunny days.
Bottom Line
With the D300, you get a complete package: lots of length, excellent control and superb feel. Ample forgiveness makes it a good option for higher-handicappers, as well.