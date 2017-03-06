ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff D300 irons review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour 80 steel and 4-GW with Matrix Speed Rulz A-type graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Urethane-filled "power holes" keep three-quarters of the face free from the body for greater flex at impact.

LOOK Generously sized but not clumsy; more traditional profile than others in the category; shiny finish and slots slim the look, while the contrasting matte face aids with alignment. FEEL Best in class; catch it dead-center and the ball springs off the face with a crisp, rewarding feel; built-in technology dampens unwanted vibrations, but there's still plenty of usable feedback on off-center hits; easy to track during the swing, and solid at impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS These sticks lend plenty of assistance on mis-hits; just point and shoot—where you aim is where the ball tends to go; minimizes spin on shots off the toe and heel.

Playability

Predominantly straight, though a few testers get slight draws and fades out of the perimeter-weighted head; mid-high flight can easily be kept down to fight the wind; versatile sole works well on thin and thick lies, and wedges offer touch around the greens.

Distance Control

One of its better features; comparable carry to what most testers are used to, and sometimes a bit longer; similar yardages on solid and slight off-center hits; consistent carry gives guys peace of mind when gunning at well-guarded pins.

Cons

Longer irons aren't as easy to get airborne as others, leaving a few guys reaching for hybrids; some higher-handicappers may need more help; chrome clubhead reflects light on sunny days.

Bottom Line

With the D300, you get a complete package: lots of length, excellent control and superb feel. Ample forgiveness makes it a good option for higher-handicappers, as well.