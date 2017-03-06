ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 irons review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $400, steel; $500, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-AW with KBS Tour 90 steel and 4-AW with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A notched hosel in the 3- to 7-irons allows mass to be moved to the toe for added forgiveness.

LOOK Large cavity, elongated clubface and fairly thick topline give testers the confidence that they'll hit it well; smart finish blocks glare on bright, sunny days. FEEL On the heavier side, so it's simple to track the head through the swing; plenty stable, even in thick rough; transmits useful feedback to the hands to let you know just what went wrong when you miss it. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS This iron's best asset; the Hot Launch 2 is reliable on center shots, flying where you expect on decent contact; minimizes the ill effects of the most dreaded misses.

Playability

Great clubs for hitting straight shot after straight shot; mid-high flight works better in the wind than others; makes it surprisingly easy to tame trouble lies.

Distance Control

Generates enough length to get the job done; short irons boast serious stopping power—sets you up to score; makes up in consistent distance what it might lack in power; predictable yardages yield results you can count on.

Cons

Doesn't produce big distance numbers like some irons; not quite as much help covering up mis-hits as a few testers would like, especially with the longer irons; the bright accent colors aren't for everyone; impact can feel hard with unpleasant vibrations.

Bottom Line

The Hot Launch 2 is a user-friendly set for players interested in a dependable, fairly forgiving model at a significantly lower price than others in the test.