ClubTest 2017: Tour Edge Hot Launch 2 irons review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $400, steel; $500, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-AW with KBS Tour 90 steel and 4-AW with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A notched hosel in the 3- to 7-irons allows mass to be moved to the toe for added forgiveness.
Playability
Great clubs for hitting straight shot after straight shot; mid-high flight works better in the wind than others; makes it surprisingly easy to tame trouble lies.
Distance Control
Generates enough length to get the job done; short irons boast serious stopping power—sets you up to score; makes up in consistent distance what it might lack in power; predictable yardages yield results you can count on.
Cons
Doesn't produce big distance numbers like some irons; not quite as much help covering up mis-hits as a few testers would like, especially with the longer irons; the bright accent colors aren't for everyone; impact can feel hard with unpleasant vibrations.
Bottom Line
The Hot Launch 2 is a user-friendly set for players interested in a dependable, fairly forgiving model at a significantly lower price than others in the test.