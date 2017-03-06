ClubTest 2017: Titleist 716 AP2 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite

WE TESTED: 3-W with True Temper XP 90 steel and 3-W with True Temper AMT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: High-density weights in the low toe and heel increase inertia.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK High-tech yet classic; a real standout—you’ll be proud when your playing partners peek into your bag and see these babies; at address, they set up pretty much perfectly. FEEL Among the best of the bunch; feel is so soft that shots come off with no vibration; as smooth as just about any forged irons; gratifying, addictive sensation at impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Tops in its class; surprisingly good on heel and toe contact; there's also lots of help on shots that hit high or low on the face; more relief than you deserve from a better-player iron—only the worst shots miss the green.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

Playability

One of the best irons in the category; the long and mid-irons are amazingly easy to hit; draws and fades are a breeze, while straight shots are dead simple; with the short irons, you can execute just about any shot you can dream up.

"The best combination of better-player features and game-improvement forgiveness out there."

Distance Control

One of the top models in this category; testers get more carry than they typically expect; very versatile—the 716 AP2 iron handles any type of in-between shot length you might require.

Cons

For some faster swingers, shots go a little higher and spin more than they'd like; a few guys believe it's not quite as responsive as a traditional, one-piece forged blade; can be kind of clunky on mis-hits.

Bottom Line

For the second year in a row, the AP2 is one of the top irons tested. It provides stellar precision and workability, with a feel and look that draw rave reviews.