ClubTest 2017: Titleist 716 AP2 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite
WE TESTED: 3-W with True Temper XP 90 steel and 3-W with True Temper AMT steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: High-density weights in the low toe and heel increase inertia.
Playability
One of the best irons in the category; the long and mid-irons are amazingly easy to hit; draws and fades are a breeze, while straight shots are dead simple; with the short irons, you can execute just about any shot you can dream up.
"The best combination of better-player features and game-improvement forgiveness out there."
Distance Control
One of the top models in this category; testers get more carry than they typically expect; very versatile—the 716 AP2 iron handles any type of in-between shot length you might require.
Cons
For some faster swingers, shots go a little higher and spin more than they'd like; a few guys believe it's not quite as responsive as a traditional, one-piece forged blade; can be kind of clunky on mis-hits.
Bottom Line
For the second year in a row, the AP2 is one of the top irons tested. It provides stellar precision and workability, with a feel and look that draw rave reviews.