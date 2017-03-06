Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Titleist 716 AP2 irons review

Titleist 716 AP2 irons.
Jon Paterson

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite

WE TESTED: 3-W with True Temper XP 90 steel and 3-W with True Temper AMT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: High-density weights in the low toe and heel increase inertia.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK
High-tech yet classic; a real standout—you’ll be proud when your playing partners peek into your bag and see these babies; at address, they set up pretty much perfectly.
FEEL
Among the best of the bunch; feel is so soft that shots come off with no vibration; as smooth as just about any forged irons; gratifying, addictive sensation at impact.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Tops in its class; surprisingly good on heel and toe contact; there's also lots of help on shots that hit high or low on the face; more relief than you deserve from a better-player iron—only the worst shots miss the green.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

Playability

One of the best irons in the category; the long and mid-irons are amazingly easy to hit; draws and fades are a breeze, while straight shots are dead simple; with the short irons, you can execute just about any shot you can dream up.

"The best combination of better-player features and game-improvement forgiveness out there."

- Patrick Kennedy, Index 8.9, Age 48

Distance Control

One of the top models in this category; testers get more carry than they typically expect; very versatile—the 716 AP2 iron handles any type of in-between shot length you might require.

Cons

For some faster swingers, shots go a little higher and spin more than they'd like; a few guys believe it's not quite as responsive as a traditional, one-piece forged blade; can be kind of clunky on mis-hits.

Bottom Line

For the second year in a row, the AP2 is one of the top irons tested. It provides stellar precision and workability, with a feel and look that draw rave reviews.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN