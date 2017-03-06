ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 765 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,100, steel
WE TESTED: 5-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel and 5-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Larger milled grooves than the previous model improve control.
Playability
Ball flight tends to be on the higher side but is easy to alter; testers can shape shots from good lies and blast the ball from bad ones.
"A sweet forging that can go toe-to-toe with anything in the category."
Distance Control
Impressive length, longer than average for a blade-style head; once you're locked in, expect to knock down a few targets; provides the flexibility to subtract a few yards, when needed, with the shorter irons.
Cons
Not quite as workable as some pure musclebacks; feel isn't as soft as a few other models on center hits and can be harsh on misses; a couple of guys don't see huge improvements over the previous Z 745 irons.
Bottom Line
One of the higher-rated models in the test, with impressive overall marks. The Srixon Z 765 iron offers a nice dose of shot-shaping and control, as well as a desirable look and feel.