ClubTest 2017: Srixon Z 765 irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,100, steel

WE TESTED: 5-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel and 5-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Larger milled grooves than the previous model improve control.

Buy Them Now for $1,099.99

LOOK Gorgeous combination of shiny and brushed chrome finish; clean, sharp and sexy at address; just what you want from a blade, given its slim topline and minimal offset. FEEL The sole slices through the turf like a machete; solid forged feel that’s fairly crisp at impact; unwanted vibrations are minimized regardless of where on the face you strike it. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Reduces sidespin well enough to control directional misses; off-center strikes don't stray too far off line; crisp contact produces flag-hunting lasers.

Playability

Ball flight tends to be on the higher side but is easy to alter; testers can shape shots from good lies and blast the ball from bad ones.

"A sweet forging that can go toe-to-toe with anything in the category."

Distance Control

Impressive length, longer than average for a blade-style head; once you're locked in, expect to knock down a few targets; provides the flexibility to subtract a few yards, when needed, with the shorter irons.

Cons

Not quite as workable as some pure musclebacks; feel isn't as soft as a few other models on center hits and can be harsh on misses; a couple of guys don't see huge improvements over the previous Z 745 irons.

Bottom Line

One of the higher-rated models in the test, with impressive overall marks. The Srixon Z 765 iron offers a nice dose of shot-shaping and control, as well as a desirable look and feel.