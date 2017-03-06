ClubTest 2017: Ping iBlade irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,200, steel
WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tungsten toe weighting helps increase MOI for added head stability.
Playability
The leading edge makes short work of trouble and hilly lies; easy to manufacture shots without having to sacrifice distance or accuracy; natural trajectory progression through the set.
Distance Control
Predictable lengths make scoring easy; the entire face seems to produce the same distance, which is longer than the typical blade; a few testers get a lot more yardage than with their current set of better-player irons.
Cons
Shot-shapers say these irons aren't quite as maneuverable as traditional blades; standard trajectory tends to be a little lower than some testers prefer; a few panelists opt for the impact feel of a forged model over the iBlade.
Bottom Line
The iBlade is rock-solid across the board, with a clean look, plenty of forgiveness and traditional Ping reliability.