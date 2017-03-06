ClubTest 2017: Ping iBlade irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel

WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tungsten toe weighting helps increase MOI for added head stability.

Buy Them Now for $1,049.99

LOOK Probably the cleanest lines of any Ping iron ever; thin topline, minimal offset and few graphics should appeal to all low-handicappers; head shape instills confidence at address and looks good over the ball. FEEL The muted crack at impact feels powerful and pleasing; short shots around the green produce a crisp, satisfying click that helps hone distances; plenty of weight tells you exactly where the clubhead is—it makes you feel like you can always find the sweet spot. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Players strike these well, swing after swing—it's hard to miss; dead-on accuracy you expect from blades with the bonus of Ping forgiveness; you can hit these all over the face and not pay a price.

Buy Them Now for $1,049.99

Playability

The leading edge makes short work of trouble and hilly lies; easy to manufacture shots without having to sacrifice distance or accuracy; natural trajectory progression through the set.

Distance Control

Predictable lengths make scoring easy; the entire face seems to produce the same distance, which is longer than the typical blade; a few testers get a lot more yardage than with their current set of better-player irons.

Cons

Shot-shapers say these irons aren't quite as maneuverable as traditional blades; standard trajectory tends to be a little lower than some testers prefer; a few panelists opt for the impact feel of a forged model over the iBlade.

Bottom Line

The iBlade is rock-solid across the board, with a clean look, plenty of forgiveness and traditional Ping reliability.