Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Ping GMax irons review

Ping G Max irons.
James Westman

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping CFS Distance steel and 4-PW with Ping CFS graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The wide sole helps shift the CG low and back for higher shots.

Buy Them Now for $612.97

LOOK
Pleasing to the eye—long face, wide sole, thick topline, visible cavity and encouraging offset; the glare-free finish disguises some of its size and adds a touch of refinement; white scoring line can be a useful alignment aid.
FEEL
A tad heavier than most, which helps with rhythm; easy to track during the swing and square up at impact; the large head stays firm and stable no matter where you strike it.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
The most forgiving iron in the category—it's not even close; solid shots fly at the target, while misses never stray too far; thin shots get a pardon with good elevation and length.

Buy Them Now for $612.97

Playability

Head of its class—for guys who want a high, soft flight that holds the green; straight shots or slight draws are the norm, even for guys who lose it to the right with their own sticks; easily launches balls from the rough and other trouble spots.

"With the GMax, your score will be three to four shots better than you deserve."

- Peter Kraus, Index 20.5, Age 51

Distance Control

Responds well to easy swings; high launch gives slower swingers a nice boost in carry distance, especially with the longer irons; hits the target consistently when you're on your game and can carry the trouble when you're not.

Cons

The head size turns off a few testers; some wish for a softer feel on solid shots and greater feedback on misses; stronger swingers have trouble keeping the flight down, and those with active hands can struggle with the offset.

Bottom Line

A carryover model, the GMax is the top performer in this year's max game-improvement test. Higher-handicappers looking for an easy-launching iron loaded with forgiveness would do well to give these a try.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN