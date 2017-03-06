ClubTest 2017: Ping GMax irons review

CATEGORY: Max Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Ping CFS Distance steel and 4-PW with Ping CFS graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The wide sole helps shift the CG low and back for higher shots.

Buy Them Now for $612.97

LOOK Pleasing to the eye—long face, wide sole, thick topline, visible cavity and encouraging offset; the glare-free finish disguises some of its size and adds a touch of refinement; white scoring line can be a useful alignment aid. FEEL A tad heavier than most, which helps with rhythm; easy to track during the swing and square up at impact; the large head stays firm and stable no matter where you strike it. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS The most forgiving iron in the category—it's not even close; solid shots fly at the target, while misses never stray too far; thin shots get a pardon with good elevation and length.

Buy Them Now for $612.97

Playability

Head of its class—for guys who want a high, soft flight that holds the green; straight shots or slight draws are the norm, even for guys who lose it to the right with their own sticks; easily launches balls from the rough and other trouble spots.

"With the GMax, your score will be three to four shots better than you deserve."

Distance Control

Responds well to easy swings; high launch gives slower swingers a nice boost in carry distance, especially with the longer irons; hits the target consistently when you're on your game and can carry the trouble when you're not.

Cons

The head size turns off a few testers; some wish for a softer feel on solid shots and greater feedback on misses; stronger swingers have trouble keeping the flight down, and those with active hands can struggle with the offset.

Bottom Line

A carryover model, the GMax is the top performer in this year's max game-improvement test. Higher-handicappers looking for an easy-launching iron loaded with forgiveness would do well to give these a try.