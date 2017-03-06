ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,200, steel
WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A deep milled pocket behind the face creates a lower CG for higher-launching shots.
Playability
They produce a beautiful, repeating ball flight; it's so easy to shape shots that you almost don't have to try—clubs like this can only help a player's shotmaking prowess.
Distance Control
Spot-on control for scoring shots, with plenty of touch; they carry about the same distance as what guys typically play; fantastic at altering distances with three-quarter swings on in-between yardages.
Cons
Thin sole can dig more than you want on less-than-perfect swings; feel isn't quite up to what some testers expect from a Mizuno forging; some prefer the traditional Mizuno chrome finish to the dull gray.
Bottom Line
Another quality Mizuno forged blade that's workable and controllable, even if it's not quite up to the MP standard in terms of look and feel.