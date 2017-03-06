ClubTest 2017: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel

WE TESTED: 3-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A deep milled pocket behind the face creates a lower CG for higher-launching shots.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK Sleek shape and thin topline are ideal at address; understated, blasted finish isn't what you expect from Mizuno, but it works; testers would be proud to carry this one in their bag. FEEL Players pick Mizuno forged irons for the feel, and these don't disappoint; delivers a soft, responsive feel on center strikes so you know when you hit it just right; misses tell you what went wrong but without the sting. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Pinpoint accuracy—if you have a repeatable swing, these things will send the ball to the target; maintains distance on toe shots; surprisingly good at mitigating misses and keeping the ball on line.

Playability

They produce a beautiful, repeating ball flight; it's so easy to shape shots that you almost don't have to try—clubs like this can only help a player's shotmaking prowess.

Distance Control

Spot-on control for scoring shots, with plenty of touch; they carry about the same distance as what guys typically play; fantastic at altering distances with three-quarter swings on in-between yardages.

Cons

Thin sole can dig more than you want on less-than-perfect swings; feel isn't quite up to what some testers expect from a Mizuno forging; some prefer the traditional Mizuno chrome finish to the dull gray.

Bottom Line

Another quality Mizuno forged blade that's workable and controllable, even if it's not quite up to the MP standard in terms of look and feel.