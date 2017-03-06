Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Honma TW737 V irons review

Honma TW737 V irons.
Courtesy of Honma Golf

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel

WE TESTED: 5-10 with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel and 3-10 with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The forging process stiffens the upper portion of the face for better results on misses.

LOOK
Attractive blade with a thin topline and slight offset, which looks great next to the ball; testers like the smart cavity design and high-quality finish.
FEEL
Plenty of weight through the swing; produces a powerful sensation at contact; strong, satisfying feel lets you know how you hit it; firmer than many other forged bladelike irons.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
They cover up directional mistakes about as well as the testers' normal irons; only the worst swings are punished severely.

Playability

Shaping fades and draws is simple enough, while altering trajectory is moderately easy, too; performs well from most fairway lies and cuts through the rough admirably; smooth swings tend to create a higher ball flight than many blade-style irons.

Distance Control

Average length for the category but consistent throughout the set; three-quarter swings yield predictable results; make a good move in the scoring zone and you'll be looking at a very short putt.

Cons

More distance loss on mis-hits than other models in the better-player iron category; impact feels a bit harder than many testers prefer in a forged blade; doesn't quite live up to the high price tag, some testers say.

Bottom Line

Though the feel at contact might take a little time to resonate with you, the Honma TW737 V is an overall respectable performer that produces good results on solid strikes.

