ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Oversize irons review

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-GW with True Temper XP 85 steel and 4-GW with UST Mamiya Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: High-density tungsten positioned low and toward the toe in the hollow body increases forgiveness.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

LOOK Best in show; large, traditional head shape looks impossible to miss; well-delineated sweet spot helps with ball position and increases focus at address; closed cavity with nickel chrome finish is clean and classy. FEEL Light, lively and stable; guys like the shaft pairing and feel in control of the head; well-struck shots are rewarded with a sweet cushioned sensation, while misses aren't overly hard or jarring. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS A fine blend of precision and help; straight shots come standard, while the enlarged sweet zone keeps misses close to the target line.

Playability

About as good as it gets in this category—nice, high flight from almost any lie; tears through rough with minimal effort; testers are as confident with the long irons as with the scoring ones.

"A classic shape with lots of stealth technology. The ball goes right where you want it to."

Distance Control

Solid strikes are on par with several testers' own clubs, and one or two guys get a boost on misses; for the most part, regular gaps and predictable outcomes make it easy to lock in and trust.

Cons

A few guys want more power on center and off-center hits, and one or two struggle to hit repeatable distances; some testers find the wedges a bit unwieldy, and lack touch around the greens.

Bottom Line

Cobra's King Oversize is one of the best models in its class. Higher-handicappers will enjoy top-notch feel and looks, as well as impressive playability and ample forgiveness.