Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Forged Tour irons review

Cobra King Forged Tour irons.
Courtesy of Cobra

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour FLT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A TPU insert behind the face dampens vibration for improved feel.

Buy Them Now for $999.99

Great shape and finish—a winner for Cobra; striking at address, with moderately thin topline that isn't intimidating; very little to complain about if you like the classics.
LOOK
Great shape and finish—a winner for Cobra; striking at address, with moderately thin topline that isn't intimidating; very little to complain about if you like the classics.
One of the best-feeling sweet spots you’ll find; very soft throughout the set, without the harshness on mis-hits that you get in some blades; delivers tremendous feedback to the hands, with an especially smooth sensation at impact.
FEEL
One of the best-feeling sweet spots you’ll find; very soft throughout the set, without the harshness on mis-hits that you get in some blades; delivers tremendous feedback to the hands, with an especially smooth sensation at impact.
Hooks and slices are minimized—acceptable correction when you don't catch it quite right; toe hits often turn out better than those struck near the heel; solid strikes hold the line as well as expected.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Hooks and slices are minimized—acceptable correction when you don't catch it quite right; toe hits often turn out better than those struck near the heel; solid strikes hold the line as well as expected.
Cobra King Forged Tour irons Look Feel ClubTest 2017
1 3
Close
expandIcon
1 3
Close

Buy Them Now for $999.99

Playability

Handles most shot shapes with relative ease; defaults to a fairly high trajectory, but no problem with flighting down shots; more than adequate from testy lies and rough.

Distance Control

Predictable carry yardages make it easy to start nailing targets; length is in line with their current clubs; consistent, repeatable shots; fairly simple to add or subtract distance as needed.

Cons

Not quite as maneuverable as some others; a few testers find a bit of a built-in draw bias; heavy-ish feel can be too much.

Bottom Line

Not quite as maneuverable as some others; a few testers find a bit of a built-in draw bias; heavy-ish feel can be too much.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN