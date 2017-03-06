ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Forged Tour irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite (for 7)
WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour FLT steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A TPU insert behind the face dampens vibration for improved feel.
Playability
Handles most shot shapes with relative ease; defaults to a fairly high trajectory, but no problem with flighting down shots; more than adequate from testy lies and rough.
Distance Control
Predictable carry yardages make it easy to start nailing targets; length is in line with their current clubs; consistent, repeatable shots; fairly simple to add or subtract distance as needed.
Cons
Not quite as maneuverable as some others; a few testers find a bit of a built-in draw bias; heavy-ish feel can be too much.
Bottom Line
