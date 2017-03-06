Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Cobra King Forged One Length irons review

Cobra King Forged One Length irons.
Courtesy of Cobra

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour FLT steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Each club is built to 7-iron length for a more consistent setup and swing.

LOOK

They appear comfortable and easy to hit at address; clean lines and somewhat thin topline look solid and make the club simple to align; lovely finish and medallion appear traditional and modern at the same time.
LOOK
They appear comfortable and easy to hit at address; clean lines and somewhat thin topline look solid and make the club simple to align; lovely finish and medallion appear traditional and modern at the same time.
FEEL

Constant weight throughout the set leads to confident swings; smooth, forged impact feel without much harsh vibration; longer short irons provide a sense of power.
FEEL
Constant weight throughout the set leads to confident swings; smooth, forged impact feel without much harsh vibration; longer short irons provide a sense of power.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS

Slight misses stay in play reasonably well and don't lose huge amounts of distance; straight ball flight is more the norm than not.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Slight misses stay in play reasonably well and don't lose huge amounts of distance; straight ball flight is more the norm than not.
Playability

Testers love the height of the long irons, which are easier than expected to get airborne; effective through the rough and good from trouble lies; easy to shape shots, particularly from right to left.

Distance Control

Longer-than-standard shafts in the short irons and wedges contribute to bigger gaps (players can hit these irons farther than normal); once the testers get accustomed to the yardages, the single-length shafts make dialing in distance simple; adequate carry in the long irons for some guys.

Cons

The longer irons don't produce the overall carry distance that some testers are used to; short irons can be challenging to control due to the longer shaft length; the value of the single-length iron approach seems lost on a few testers.

Bottom Line

This high-quality forged set delivers respectable forgiveness and workability. Of course, the real headline? The unconventional, samelength shafts. While there's a learning curve for better players (who can be set in their ways), many testers can see the advantages, including club-to-club ballstriking consistency, of playing single-length irons.

