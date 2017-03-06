ClubTest 2017: Callaway Apex Pro irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite
WE TESTED: 3-PW with Project X steel shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tungsten inserts behind the hitting area help the long irons fly higher.
Playability
One of the best irons in this category; these let you get creative with your shaping and trajectory; easy to hit from just about any lie; they rip through the rough with ease.
"A cavity back with the performance of a tour iron. I like it!"
Distance Control
Highly predictable results all day long; very solid overall length through the set, including the longer irons; wedge hones in just the way you want on "green-lighters."
Cons
Heel and toe hits don't deliver quite as much help as some guys want; a few testers say that shots actually go too straight; one or two panelists find the soft feel more muted than they prefer.
Bottom Line
The Callaway Apex Pro is in the upper tier of better-player irons. This carryover model from 2016 provides all the feel, workability and even forgiveness that anyone can expect from a player's club.