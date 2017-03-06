ClubTest 2017: Callaway Apex Pro irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel; $1,400, graphite

WE TESTED: 3-PW with Project X steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Tungsten inserts behind the hitting area help the long irons fly higher.

Buy Them Now for $1,199.99

LOOK The Apex Pro's elegant head shape is nearly perfect in every way; testers love how it looks at address, especially the welcoming, rounded leading edge. FEEL Best in class—the Apex Pro lets you know how you hit it, with plenty of feedback; super smooth and soft on solid contact without punishing your misses; stable throughout the set, from the wedge up to the 3-iron. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Covers up directional misses much better than expected; shots want to go straight, which makes finding the target a cinch; deadly accurate short irons.

Playability

One of the best irons in this category; these let you get creative with your shaping and trajectory; easy to hit from just about any lie; they rip through the rough with ease.

"A cavity back with the performance of a tour iron. I like it!"

Distance Control

Highly predictable results all day long; very solid overall length through the set, including the longer irons; wedge hones in just the way you want on "green-lighters."

Cons

Heel and toe hits don't deliver quite as much help as some guys want; a few testers say that shots actually go too straight; one or two panelists find the soft feel more muted than they prefer.

Bottom Line

The Callaway Apex Pro is in the upper tier of better-player irons. This carryover model from 2016 provides all the feel, workability and even forgiveness that anyone can expect from a player's club.