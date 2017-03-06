ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B X-CB irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A wider sole than many players' irons promotes smooth turf interaction.

LOOK Top marks—beautiful at address, clean and confidence-inspiring; compact head and understated satin finish are right-on. FEEL A tester favorite; excellent weighting—not too heavy or light; the sole shoots through turf like a hot knife through butter; solid contact is sweet, with little vibration on misses. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS Surprisingly forgiving on slight miscues; start shots on line and watch them fly arrow-straight; the sole absorbs steeper strikes without much digging.

Playability

One of the top-rated clubs; works well from all lies, including the rough; mid-trajectory flight can be altered at will; allows you to create whatever shape you want.

"Splendid irons that can be played by golfers from scratch up to 12-handicappers."

Distance Control

One of the X-CB's real strengths; altering distance when needed is a snap; as much as a half-club longer than normal for some guys.

Cons

Small head may be unsettling if you have any doubts about your ballstriking ability; long irons can be a challenge; like any blade design, misses will suffer a bit.

Bottom Line

The highest-ranked better-player iron in our test. The Tour B X-CB excels in every performance category and looks great doing it.