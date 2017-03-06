Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Bridgestone Tour B X-CB irons review

360°

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,200, steel (for 7)

WE TESTED: 4-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 steel shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A wider sole than many players' irons promotes smooth turf interaction.

LOOK
Top marks—beautiful at address, clean and confidence-inspiring; compact head and understated satin finish are right-on.
FEEL
A tester favorite; excellent weighting—not too heavy or light; the sole shoots through turf like a hot knife through butter; solid contact is sweet, with little vibration on misses.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
Surprisingly forgiving on slight miscues; start shots on line and watch them fly arrow-straight; the sole absorbs steeper strikes without much digging.

Playability

One of the top-rated clubs; works well from all lies, including the rough; mid-trajectory flight can be altered at will; allows you to create whatever shape you want.

"Splendid irons that can be played by golfers from scratch up to 12-handicappers."

- Jeff McKinney, Index 6.6, Age 56

Distance Control

One of the X-CB's real strengths; altering distance when needed is a snap; as much as a half-club longer than normal for some guys.

Cons

Small head may be unsettling if you have any doubts about your ballstriking ability; long irons can be a challenge; like any blade design, misses will suffer a bit.

Bottom Line

The highest-ranked better-player iron in our test. The Tour B X-CB excels in every performance category and looks great doing it.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN