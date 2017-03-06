ClubTest 2017: Ben Hogan PTx irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons
PRICE: $1,352, steel; $1,472, graphite
WE TESTED: 21°, 25°, 29°, 33°, 37°, 41°, 45° with KBS Tour-V 110 steel and UST Mamiya Recoil 660 F3 graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: A carbon steel frame with co-forged titanium face increases perimeter weighting.
Playability
Time to open up your shotmaking repertoire—testers can shape shots on par with a muscleback blade; beveled sole cuts through tough lies and rough.
Distance Control
The same overall lengths that guys get from their gamers; low to mid trajectory makes it easy to judge short and mid-iron distances, and PTx is good around the greens.
Cons
Not a standout in any performance category; feel doesn't rival the top clubs; good move adding standard numbering on the hosel to complement lofts on the sole, but the numbers look like an afterthought.
Bottom Line
Solid, dependable sticks for guys who still value the Hogan name. Better players will certainly get enjoyment from them. (Note: In January, the Ben Hogan Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The PTx irons are still being sold, but don't expect custom orders to be fulfilled at this time.)