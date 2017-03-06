ClubTest 2017: Ben Hogan PTx irons review

CATEGORY: Better Player Irons

PRICE: $1,352, steel; $1,472, graphite

WE TESTED: 21°, 25°, 29°, 33°, 37°, 41°, 45° with KBS Tour-V 110 steel and UST Mamiya Recoil 660 F3 graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: A carbon steel frame with co-forged titanium face increases perimeter weighting.

LOOK Just what you want at address; compact and clean, Hoganesque look; attractive brushed finish, and the medallion in the cavity is inspiring. FEEL Nicely weighted and stable throughout the swing; shorter shots are very good—no unexpected "pop" off the face; cottony soft, but still lively through impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS The PTx short irons are a pleasure to play—dial-a-distance and stick it close; a bit more forgiveness than expected given the shallow cavity—misses are manageable directionally—but definitely bladelike.

Playability

Time to open up your shotmaking repertoire—testers can shape shots on par with a muscleback blade; beveled sole cuts through tough lies and rough.

Distance Control

The same overall lengths that guys get from their gamers; low to mid trajectory makes it easy to judge short and mid-iron distances, and PTx is good around the greens.

Cons

Not a standout in any performance category; feel doesn't rival the top clubs; good move adding standard numbering on the hosel to complement lofts on the sole, but the numbers look like an afterthought.

Bottom Line

Solid, dependable sticks for guys who still value the Hogan name. Better players will certainly get enjoyment from them. (Note: In January, the Ben Hogan Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The PTx irons are still being sold, but don't expect custom orders to be fulfilled at this time.)