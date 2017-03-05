Dustin Johnson grabbed his second PGA Tour win in as many starts by capturing the WGC-Mexico Championship by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood.

Johnson’s final-round 68, which he secured with pars on the finishing three holes, produced a 14-under total and a win over Fleetwood and other notable pursuers including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Here’s a full list of the gear the number-one player in the world used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model, 10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft

Dustin Johnson has won in back-to-back starts with the TaylorMade M1 driver. Courtesy of Taylormade

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model, 16°) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (2), with Project X HZDRDUS Black 105X shaft, TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 60°) with KBS Tour Wedge 130X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

