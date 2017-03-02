Equipment

ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff C200 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour 90 steel and 4-GW with Aldila Rogue Pro graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The holes surrounding the springy face are filled with urethane to spiff up sound and feel.

LOOK
Clean silhouette for a large, tech-laden head; showcases its floating "FLXFace" with dashed, urethane-filled gaps around the perimeter, which lends confidence to a few guys.
FEEL
Easy on the hands—and the joints; urethane inserts eat up painful vibrations, and the rich, well-tuned acoustics sound excellent; the KBS shaft loads well and pops through the impact zone.
ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS
This club’s biggest strength; the whole face plays like a springboard—every miss gets a little boost, and most end up arrow-straight; directional misses tend to hold their heads where they start and don’t get worse.

Playability

Exceptional cruising altitude; round, sure-footed sole works well from fairway bunkers; generous leading edge manhandles most intimidating lies and plays better from thick stuff than from thin; easier to work left than right.

Distance Control

Added elevation helps slower swingers; the high flight seems unfazed by most headwinds; poor contact yields almost as much distance as a center strike.

Cons

Many panelists don't care for the bulk and busy setup; the combination of the broad frame, damp feel and hearty punch makes partial and greenside shots tricky; distance falls a few ticks behind modern power irons; impact is often heard more than felt.

Bottom Line

The borderline max game-improvement C200 provides great height, decent versatility and rare-to-nonexistent misses. It's a meat-and-potatoes iron, ideal for slower swingers and guys who play only occasionally but want to hit more greens.

