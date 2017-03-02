ClubTest 2017: Wilson Staff C200 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-GW with KBS Tour 90 steel and 4-GW with Aldila Rogue Pro graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The holes surrounding the springy face are filled with urethane to spiff up sound and feel.
Playability
Exceptional cruising altitude; round, sure-footed sole works well from fairway bunkers; generous leading edge manhandles most intimidating lies and plays better from thick stuff than from thin; easier to work left than right.
Distance Control
Added elevation helps slower swingers; the high flight seems unfazed by most headwinds; poor contact yields almost as much distance as a center strike.
Cons
Many panelists don't care for the bulk and busy setup; the combination of the broad frame, damp feel and hearty punch makes partial and greenside shots tricky; distance falls a few ticks behind modern power irons; impact is often heard more than felt.
Bottom Line
The borderline max game-improvement C200 provides great height, decent versatility and rare-to-nonexistent misses. It's a meat-and-potatoes iron, ideal for slower swingers and guys who play only occasionally but want to hit more greens.