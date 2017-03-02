ClubTest 2017: Titleist 716 AP1 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $900, steel; $1,100, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-W2 (52°) with True Temper XP 90 steel and 4-W2 with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage TiNi graphite shafts.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: The 360-degree undercut channel creates a large, unsupported face to increase ball speed and launch angle.

Buy Them Now for $899.99

LOOK Attractive, athletic build conveys control; thicker topline doesn’t obscure the AP1's clean setup, which tucks in nicely behind the ball; there's plenty of help built in, but you might not notice it standing over the ball. FEEL Leaves testers asking the same question: "Are you sure these aren't forged?" Well, no, but they feel pretty darn close—specific feedback and sweet, solid thwack sends the ball on its way; moderate weighting helps the head glide smoothly through impact. ACCURACY/FORGIVENESS The 716 AP1 is a smooth-handling iron that really takes flight in the hands of a more skilled, creative pilot; fairly repeatable, and thin shots get all the help they need; stronger ballstrikers looking to scare more flagsticks find a willing partner.

Playability

A nimble, swashbuckling iron that's not afraid to get dirty; high or low, left or right, it's all in play if you provide accurate instructions; versatility is closer to a better-player iron than it was in previous versions of the AP1.

"A sweet forging that can go toe-to-toe with anything in the category."

Distance Control

Plenty long when hit on the sweet spot, with standard, reliable gaps between clubs; simple to duplicate partial shots; chips and pitches check up reliably; the wedges (P, W, and W2) are valuable additions to the set.

Cons

A better fit for consistent, stronger swingers—in terms of forgiveness, the AP1 skews closer to a betterplayer club than some other models in the test; its squat, chubby look doesn't please every panelist.

Bottom Line

A holdover from last year's test, the 716 AP1 drifts toward a better-player iron; it strikes a balance between helping you improve and expecting you to put a good move on the ball. If you can hit it near the middle of the face, the club's feel, versatility and fine-grain control are easy to appreciate.