ClubTest 2017: Titleist 716 AP1 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons
PRICE: $900, steel; $1,100, graphite
WE TESTED: 4-W2 (52°) with True Temper XP 90 steel and 4-W2 with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage TiNi graphite shafts.
KEY TECHNOLOGY: The 360-degree undercut channel creates a large, unsupported face to increase ball speed and launch angle.
Playability
A nimble, swashbuckling iron that's not afraid to get dirty; high or low, left or right, it's all in play if you provide accurate instructions; versatility is closer to a better-player iron than it was in previous versions of the AP1.
"A sweet forging that can go toe-to-toe with anything in the category."
Distance Control
Plenty long when hit on the sweet spot, with standard, reliable gaps between clubs; simple to duplicate partial shots; chips and pitches check up reliably; the wedges (P, W, and W2) are valuable additions to the set.
Cons
A better fit for consistent, stronger swingers—in terms of forgiveness, the AP1 skews closer to a betterplayer club than some other models in the test; its squat, chubby look doesn't please every panelist.
Bottom Line
A holdover from last year's test, the 716 AP1 drifts toward a better-player iron; it strikes a balance between helping you improve and expecting you to put a good move on the ball. If you can hit it near the middle of the face, the club's feel, versatility and fine-grain control are easy to appreciate.