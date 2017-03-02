ClubTest 2017: TaylorMade M2 irons review

CATEGORY: Game Improvement Irons

PRICE: $800, steel; $900, graphite

WE TESTED: 4-AW with FST Reax 88 HL steel shaft.

KEY TECHNOLOGY: Support bars behind the face and extra adhesive in the cavity help the new M2 sound and feel better than last year's version.

Playability

Up, up and away—fast, easy-launching shots climb high...and stay there; a straight-shooting, low-stress club that can curl the occasional draw; doesn't take much to manhandle the rough.

Distance Control

Obliterates the ball—many testers are a half-club longer across most of the face than with their current sets; even-tempered, keeping fliers to a minimum; produces steeply descending shots that hit and hold the greens.

Cons

Not everyone cares for the overall styling—the club looks fine in the address position, but there's a lot going on in the back cavity; all the component parts drain feel from impact; lots of muscle, but there are limits to touch and creativity.

Bottom Line

Mild-mannered, high-hitting and long as hell—this model borders on a max game-improvement iron. If you want big distance with little effort, give the retooled M2 a try—it's a notable upgrade over last year's version.